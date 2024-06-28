Free AI Startup Website Kit
Over 100 sections
and elements
Responsive design:
Desktop, Tablet and Mobile
3D assets in different styles
Drag-and-drop building, no coding
100%
free
AI Startup Website Kit allows you to effortlessly create a fully functional, responsive, no-code website design in minutes. The kit includes a variety of styled AI-inspired UI elements, enabling you to simply copy and paste components to build your page.
From idea to website in minutes.
Combine, customize, and publish. Save time by choosing from sections, components, and visual elements. Easily mix and match, adjust layouts, add effects and interactions, and publish your site to a free Framer domain.
Discover a collection of curated design elements.
Explore the kit, featuring over 100 elements categorized into 15 distinct groups based on their purpose and characteristics.
2
Headers
3
Features
15
Testimonials
3
Companies
2
Pricing tables
3
Changelog
1
Navigations
3
CTAs
3
404 page
1
Buttons
4
3D assets
49
Icons
3
Patterns
4
Typography
10
How to use the kit?
Using the kit is easy. Just follow these steps:
Remix the kit in Framer to publish it to the live site, or use Figma project for a mockup.
Assemble the elements by using different sections, components, and graphics from the kit or by modifying the example pages included.
If you’re using Framer, simply hit the "Publish" button, and your website will go live! No coding is needed.
What is included in the kit?
The kit contains a variety of elements including:
A comprehensive collection of pre-designed components such as headers, footers, navigation bars, buttons, and more. Each component is designed to be modern, visually appealing, and fully responsive.
Two full example pages that can be used as website templates.
Dark, abstract 3D assets with metallic and holographic finishes.
Customizable icons.
Native forms in Framer that can send results to your email, Google Sheets, and webhooks.
Responsive design ensuring all sections look great on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices.
How do I turn my project into a live website?
After assembling your website using the kit’s elements, publishing it with Framer is easy and free. Click the Publish button located in the top right corner of the Framer interface. Following this step will make your site live instantly.
Is the design kit suitable for beginners?
Yes, our design kit is user-friendly and requires no prior design experience. The intuitive interface allows beginners to create professional-grade websites with ease. Detailed documentation and video tutorials are provided to help you get started and make the most of the kit.
Can I customize the components to match my brand?
Absolutely! The components in our design kit are fully customizable. You can easily change colors, fonts, images, and layouts to align with your brand’s identity. This flexibility ensures that your website will have a unique and personalized look.
How can I make my website responsive?
Before pasting the elements, set up breakpoints for desktop, tablet, and mobile in your Framer project. This ensures your elements look good on all devices.
How can I change the color of 3D shapes?
Personalize the color of your 3D shapes by selecting the shape, navigating to the Properties Panel on the right, and exploring various hues available under the Hue property.
How can I learn more about making websites in Framer?
To deepen your knowledge of building websites with Framer, visit Framer Academy. It’s a comprehensive resource offering lessons on Framer basics, making your website interactive, adding animations, integrating with other tools, and much more.