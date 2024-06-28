AI Startup Website Kit

Free AI Startup Website Kit

Effortlessly build a fully functional, responsive, no-code website for AI-driven products in minutes using free Framer and Figma components.

Framer Plugins are coming later this year, promising to open up infinite possibilities for creating even better and more creative websites with Framer.

Pricing Table

Pro

popular

$79/mo

Keyword optimization

Automated meta tags

SEO monitoring

Monthly reports

Content suggestions

Link optimization

Get started

Feature Card

Smart Keyword Generator

Automatic suggestions and the best keywords to target.

Contact Form

Over 100 sections
and elements

Responsive design:
Desktop, Tablet and Mobile

3D assets in different styles

Drag-and-drop building, no coding

100%
free

AI Startup Website Kit allows you to effortlessly create a fully functional, responsive, no-code website design in minutes. The kit includes a variety of styled AI-inspired UI elements, enabling you to simply copy and paste components to build your page.

AI Startup Website UI showing a header with app UI and colorful gradient
AI Startup Website UI showing a header
AI Startup Website UI showing features with 3D assets and app screenshots
AI Startup Website UI showing 3D assets and app screenshots
AI Startup Website UI showing a testimonial
AI Startup Website UI showing company names
AI Startup Website UI showing a header with a planet
AI Startup Website UI showing a pricing table
AI Startup Website UI showing a pricing table
AI Startup Website UI showing a CTA
AI Startup Website UI showing a contact form
AI Startup Website UI showing a contact form
AI Startup Website UI showing a header with metallic 3D cubes
AI Startup Website UI showing companies logos
AI Startup Website UI showing features
AI Startup Website UI showing pricing cards with a toggle
AI Startup Website UI showing a CTA
AI Startup Website UI showing a contact form
AI Startup Website UI showing a contact form

From idea to website in minutes.

Combine, customize, and publish. Save time by choosing from sections, components, and visual elements. Easily mix and match, adjust layouts, add effects and interactions, and publish your site to a free Framer domain.

AI Startup Website UI showing a navigation bar
AI Startup Website UI showing a header with 3D assets, signup form and a colorful gradient
Metallic 3D cube
AI Startup Website UI showing features section with cards
Metallic 3D torus shape

Discover a collection of curated design elements.

Explore the kit, featuring over 100 elements categorized into 15 distinct groups based on their purpose and characteristics.

Example pages

2

Headers

3

Features

15

Testimonials

3

Contact forms

2

Contact

2

Companies

2

Pricing tables

3

Changelog

1

Navigations

3

CTAs

3

404 page

1

Buttons

4

3D assets

49

Icons

3

Patterns

4

Typography

10

Hero section

AI website header with an app feature

3D shape

3D metallic shape

Icon

Button

Join waitlist

Testimonial

CTA

Read more

FAQ

How to use the kit?

Using the kit is easy. Just follow these steps:

  1. Remix the kit in Framer to publish it to the live site, or use Figma project for a mockup.

  2. Assemble the elements by using different sections, components, and graphics from the kit or by modifying the example pages included.

  3. If you’re using Framer, simply hit the "Publish" button, and your website will go live! No coding is needed.

What is included in the kit?

The kit contains a variety of elements including:

  • A comprehensive collection of pre-designed components such as headers, footers, navigation bars, buttons, and more. Each component is designed to be modern, visually appealing, and fully responsive.

  • Two full example pages that can be used as website templates.

  • Dark, abstract 3D assets with metallic and holographic finishes.

  • Customizable icons.

  • Native forms in Framer that can send results to your email, Google Sheets, and webhooks.

  • Responsive design ensuring all sections look great on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices.

How do I turn my project into a live website?

After assembling your website using the kit’s elements, publishing it with Framer is easy and free. Click the Publish button located in the top right corner of the Framer interface. Following this step will make your site live instantly.

Is the design kit suitable for beginners?

Yes, our design kit is user-friendly and requires no prior design experience. The intuitive interface allows beginners to create professional-grade websites with ease. Detailed documentation and video tutorials are provided to help you get started and make the most of the kit.

Can I customize the components to match my brand?

Absolutely! The components in our design kit are fully customizable. You can easily change colors, fonts, images, and layouts to align with your brand’s identity. This flexibility ensures that your website will have a unique and personalized look.

How can I make my website responsive?

Before pasting the elements, set up breakpoints for desktop, tablet, and mobile in your Framer project. This ensures your elements look good on all devices.

Framer UI showing breakpoints
How can I change the color of 3D shapes?

Personalize the color of your 3D shapes by selecting the shape, navigating to the Properties Panel on the right, and exploring various hues available under the Hue property.

Metallic 3D golf ball
Framer UI showing Properties Panel with Hue property
How can I learn more about making websites in Framer?

To deepen your knowledge of building websites with Framer, visit Framer Academy. It’s a comprehensive resource offering lessons on Framer basics, making your website interactive, adding animations, integrating with other tools, and much more.

Learn how to use Framer