Framer Commerce
Build beautiful Shopify e-commerce sites on Framer with the leading integration built for brands to scale. Design natively in the canvas with fully customizable components while your custom Shopify metadata stays perfectly in sync with the CMS.
Design and launch your dream e-comm store or template directly in Framer while managing all your products on Shopify. Everything stays in perfect sync with the Framer CMS, unlocking the full potential of both platforms.
Seamlessly sync Shopify storefront data: products, prices, images, descriptions, tags, collections, and more
Import all your Shopify content and metadata for advanced filtering and display options
Create Framer-exclusive fields to manage content directly in your CMS
Purchase Button with customizable states
Variant Selector for scalable variant selection
Quantity Selector with smart inventory management
Variant Status prompts users to complete required variant selections
Dynamic Prices tied to the selected product and variant
Compare-at Prices for discounted items
Discount Badge with automatic percentage calculations
Selling Plan Options for subscriptions
Live Stock Status based on customized conditions
Cart State Controller with fully customizable empty and populated states
Dynamic Cart Product Cards to give users control over their cart
Cart Overlay Trigger connected to the Purchase Button
Live Cart Counter for real-time cart status
Localized Checkout Button tied to Framer Locales
Currency Selector for global shopping (coming soon)
Currency Formatting for local markets
Localized Checkout for multiple languages
Google Analytics integration
Facebook/Meta Pixel implementation
Full UTM parameter support
Test with our demo Shopify store for free
Launch with Shopify Starter or higher (Basic recommended for full features)
Compatible with all Framer plans (Basic+ required for CMS sync)
Free tier (includes Framer Commerce badge and limited to Framer Domains)
Flexible monthly and yearly subscription options
Tiered component access and product limits based on plan level
Visit framercommerce.com/pricing for more details
Start exploring Framer Commerce with our free tier
To sell templates that include Framer Commerce integrations, you'll need to join our Template Creator Program.
Contact us at hello@framercommerce.com for partnership details
Join our community of creators at community.framercommerce.com
Access support based on your plan level
Legacy customers: If you haven't received your plugin license key, contact hello@framercommerce.com
Refund Policy: As we offer a free tier, refunds for paid plans are evaluated for technical issues on a case-by-case basis.
What's New:
Improved website performance by optimizing dynamic Shopify data loading and display
(To activate: Open plugin → Click store name → Select "Update script")
Fixed an issue where Home screen navigation would accidentally overwrite Store Settings configurations
Framer does not handle refund processing. All products are purchased directly from their respective creators. Please review their refund policy before making any purchase.
All Plugins
Submit a template or plugin, get featured, and get paid – all in just a few clicks.
Connelly Rader
Building Framer Templates in my free time. Framer Expert & Contra Top Independent.
9 Templates
Favorit × Frame
Framer Expert Duo Crafting Client Sites and Minimal Templates With a Premium Touch.
8 Templates
1 Plugin
ena supply
Building visually striking, and highly functional Framer sites.
18 Templates
LottieFiles
1 Plugin
LottieFiles
1 Plugin
Clonify
An ever-growing design library of stunning sections and templates.
22 Templates
1 Plugin