Framer Commerce

Build beautiful Shopify e-commerce sites on Framer with the leading integration built for brands to scale. Design natively in the canvas with fully customizable components while your custom Shopify metadata stays perfectly in sync with the CMS.

1w ago
Overview

Design and launch your dream e-comm store or template directly in Framer while managing all your products on Shopify. Everything stays in perfect sync with the Framer CMS, unlocking the full potential of both platforms.

Powerful CMS Integration

  • Seamlessly sync Shopify storefront data: products, prices, images, descriptions, tags, collections, and more

  • Import all your Shopify content and metadata for advanced filtering and display options

  • Create Framer-exclusive fields to manage content directly in your CMS

Product Components

  • Purchase Button with customizable states

  • Variant Selector for scalable variant selection

  • Quantity Selector with smart inventory management

  • Variant Status prompts users to complete required variant selections

  • Dynamic Prices tied to the selected product and variant

  • Compare-at Prices for discounted items

  • Discount Badge with automatic percentage calculations

  • Selling Plan Options for subscriptions

  • Live Stock Status based on customized conditions

Cart Components

  • Cart State Controller with fully customizable empty and populated states

  • Dynamic Cart Product Cards to give users control over their cart

  • Cart Overlay Trigger connected to the Purchase Button

  • Live Cart Counter for real-time cart status

  • Localized Checkout Button tied to Framer Locales

Multi-Currency & Localization

  • Currency Selector for global shopping (coming soon)

  • Currency Formatting for local markets

  • Localized Checkout for multiple languages

Data & Analytics

  • Google Analytics integration

  • Facebook/Meta Pixel implementation

  • Full UTM parameter support

Shopify & Framer Plan Requirements

  • Test with our demo Shopify store for free

  • Launch with Shopify Starter or higher (Basic recommended for full features)

  • Compatible with all Framer plans (Basic+ required for CMS sync)

Pricing & Plans

  • Free tier (includes Framer Commerce badge and limited to Framer Domains)

  • Flexible monthly and yearly subscription options

  • Tiered component access and product limits based on plan level

  • Visit framercommerce.com/pricing for more details

Template Creator Program

  • Start exploring Framer Commerce with our free tier

  • To sell templates that include Framer Commerce integrations, you'll need to join our Template Creator Program.

  • Contact us at hello@framercommerce.com for partnership details

Support & Community

  • Join our community of creators at community.framercommerce.com

  • Access support based on your plan level

  • Legacy customers: If you haven't received your plugin license key, contact hello@framercommerce.com

Refund Policy: As we offer a free tier, refunds for paid plans are evaluated for technical issues on a case-by-case basis.

Version 4
1 week ago

What's New:

  • Improved website performance by optimizing dynamic Shopify data loading and display

    • (To activate: Open plugin → Click store name → Select "Update script")

  • Fixed an issue where Home screen navigation would accidentally overwrite Store Settings configurations

Contact Framer Commerce
Refund Policy

Framer does not handle refund processing. All products are purchased directly from their respective creators. Please review their refund policy before making any purchase.

